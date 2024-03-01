JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $50.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

