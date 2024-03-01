JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $65.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $63.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 459.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

