JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

