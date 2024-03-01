JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $9.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $821.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

