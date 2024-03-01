JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.74.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 2.0 %

Zscaler stock opened at $241.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.92 and its 200-day moving average is $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,529,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.