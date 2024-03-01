JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 295 ($3.74) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPI

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

Spire Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £911.31 million, a PE ratio of 4,510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.82. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.11).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.