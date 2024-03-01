JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 295 ($3.74) price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SPI
Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance
Spire Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Healthcare Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.