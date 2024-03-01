JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $442.50

Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442.50 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 441.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 20468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.57).

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £661.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,438.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 418.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 394.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

JPMorgan European Discovery Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan European Discovery’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

