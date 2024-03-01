Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUGRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

