Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JUGRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Juggernaut Exploration
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.