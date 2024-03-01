K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNT

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Insider Transactions at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$39,101.84.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.