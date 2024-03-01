Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.19. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

