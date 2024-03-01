Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $45.09 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Kava has a total market cap of $936.80 million and $45.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00067392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

