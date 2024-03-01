KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1,313.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,318 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of KBR worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in KBR by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

KBR stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

