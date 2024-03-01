Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

