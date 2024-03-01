Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $85.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WRB opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.