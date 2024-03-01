KeyCorp Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $205.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE AME opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.16 and its 200-day moving average is $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $180.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

