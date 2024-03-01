Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT Raised to $2.59 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus to $2.59 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNTE. William Blair lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Foresite Capital Management V LLC raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% during the second quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 419,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1,389.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 401,887 shares in the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

