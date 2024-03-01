Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

