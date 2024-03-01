Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$144,508.16 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Nathan M. Longenecker sold 2,889 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$19,154.07.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$8.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

