Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a report issued on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

KGC stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.