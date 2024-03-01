Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.52) price objective on the stock.

KITW stock opened at GBX 306 ($3.88) on Tuesday. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230.50 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.57 ($4.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.91 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

