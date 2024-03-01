Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $27.70. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Klaviyo shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 613,553 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KVYO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.
