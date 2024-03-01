Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.40.
Kontoor Brands Stock Up 2.3 %
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
