Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.16

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 38228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.
