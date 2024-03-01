Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Kyndryl stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

