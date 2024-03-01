Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher Sells 74,297 Shares

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $360,340.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 58,889 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $247,333.80.
Lantern Pharma Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of LTRN stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.18.
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
