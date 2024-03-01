Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LVS opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

