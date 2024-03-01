Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading 15.4% Higher

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 95,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 15,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Latin Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

In other Latin Metals news, insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Insiders purchased 4,401,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

