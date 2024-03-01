Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.89.

Get Lear alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lear

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.