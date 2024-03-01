Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

