Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Progyny, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Progyny in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progyny by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $10,956,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,196 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.