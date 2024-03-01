Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 11,226 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.55 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 179.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 567,880 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,120,000 after purchasing an additional 164,880 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,333,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after buying an additional 120,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.