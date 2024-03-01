Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 11,226 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Liberty Global Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.55 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
