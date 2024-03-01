Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CFO Erik Weaver Sells 5,269 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after buying an additional 1,665,006 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 839,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,471,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Read Our Latest Report on LTH

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.