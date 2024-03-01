Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 13,542 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,955,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86.
Lifeway Foods Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ LWAY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.30. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
