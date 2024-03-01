Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 13,542 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,955,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.30. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

LWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

