Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $144.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $79.35 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

