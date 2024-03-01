Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 73,241 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $739,001.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,390 shares in the company, valued at $13,050,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

LINC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

