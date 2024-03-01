Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $315.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,072.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,085 shares of company stock worth $2,509,909. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 637.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

