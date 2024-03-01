Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADFree Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAD. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $299.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.26 and its 200-day moving average is $288.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

