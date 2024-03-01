Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAD. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $299.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.26 and its 200-day moving average is $288.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

