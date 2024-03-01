LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.69.

LivePerson stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 169,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $607,632.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,955,361 shares in the company, valued at $35,739,745.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 580,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,963. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

