Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.49

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $75.47, with a volume of 112722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after purchasing an additional 699,593 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Loews by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,171,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,496,000 after purchasing an additional 593,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Loews by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 440,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

