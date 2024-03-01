L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of Hold.
Get Our Latest Research Report on L’Oréal
L’Oréal Trading Down 0.9 %
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.