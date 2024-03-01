LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded LSB Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Shares of LXU stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $547.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $15,183,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 805.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 923,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 966.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 591,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,461,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

