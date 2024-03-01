Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

