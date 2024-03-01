LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12,085.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,582 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.30 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

