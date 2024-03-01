MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGNX. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Trading Up 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

MGNX opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.16. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,636 shares of company stock worth $827,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.