Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,651,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,167,000 after acquiring an additional 209,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnite by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,400,000 after acquiring an additional 716,489 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 12.3% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 340,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 335,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

