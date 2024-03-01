Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 61.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 994,790 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth $449,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth $17,759,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnite by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

