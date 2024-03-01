Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Benchmark

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Magnite stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Magnite by 8.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

