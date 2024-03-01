Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 6.6%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.76. 536,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 989,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Magnite by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after buying an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

