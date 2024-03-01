Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$35.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.80.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.
Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial
In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In related news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Manulife Financial
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.