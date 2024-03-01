Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 330,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

